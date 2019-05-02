Local Schools, Public Invited to Old Mill Days at Montauk State Park May 10 – 11

Montauk State Park is located in Salem.

JEFFERSON CITY – Local schools and young children are invited to Montauk State Park to get a sneak peek of the park’s Old Mill Days celebration 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 10, before the celebration opens to the public on Saturday, May 11. Student participants will have the opportunity to explore hands-on historical skills and other activities.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public is invited to step back in time and explore some of the lost historical skills and traditions from a time many have forgotten. The annual celebration will bring the valley to life with historical re-enactors, traditional artisans and other local Ozark crafters to celebrate the historic mill and the region’s rich Ozark heritage.

Montauk State Park is located at 345 county road 6670 in Salem. For more information about the event, call the park at 573-548-2225.

