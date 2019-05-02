Local FFA Student Is State Winner in Wildlife Management Proficiency 

COLUMBIA, Mo., April 25, 2019 –– Dwight Emerson of Ava won the Missouri FFA Wildlife Management Proficiency Award at the 91st Missouri FFA Convention.

Emerson is a senior at Ava High School and a member of the Ava FFA Chapter. His parents are David and Shirley Emerson, and local FFA advisors, Brent Lakey and Rebecca Perkins.

Emerson’s supervised agricultural experience program consists of working for Crystal Lake Fisheries, his family’s rainbow trout farm. His responsibilities include assisting in management of the wholesale fishery and portable trout ponds designed for children to easily catch fish.

Emerson attended National FFA Convention & Expo, Missouri FFA Convention and FFA Leadership Camp.

In addition to FFA, Emerson is a member of the National Honor Society, A+ Scholarship Program, Ava Pride Band and Future Business Leaders of America.

After graduation, Emerson’s plans include continuing his education and returning to the family business. He said he hopes to one day be president of the company.

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Wildlife Management is one of 48 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. Missouri Department of Conservation sponsored this award.