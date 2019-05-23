Local Bowlers Place in Championship

Two USBC bowlers from Ava cashed in the recently completed Missouri State USBC’s Women’s State Championships held at Quonset Lanes in Crystal City, Mo. and Imperial Lanes in Imperial, Mo. Linda Duncan, left, and Terry Philpott, right, placed 24th in Doubles, Division 2. Terry also cashed in Singles, Division 2, placing 87th.
