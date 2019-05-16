Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

I will start my news from Little Creek with news of a very enjoyable event that took place at Clark Church on Saturday, April 13th.

We celebrated a birthday party for my sister Betty Jo’s 81st birthday.

We all enjoyed a fish fry and side dishes and delicious ice cream cake.

She would like all those who came to be listed so to start: all her family came except Brian and family, and Kelly Jo and family. All Jo’s family includes Mike and Vickie Prock, Randall and Debra Delp, and Chris Delp (her children).

Her grand children and great grands include Clint and Jaxon Prock, Cody and Rachel and boys Caden and Conner; Derek and Vanessa Yarber and children, Raegan, Kody, Kyler, and Rowan; Delana Collins; Scott and Katie Delp with Dartanian.

Jo’s sisters Jean and Jim Frye and Ruby Taber and their children, Jamie and Danny Dry and Kevin Taber.

Her friends Autumn Miller and her friends Ashlyn Moore and Dakota Isaacs and special friends Darold and Ruth Evans, Wayne and Yvonne Degase, and Marlin and Brenda Tucker.

We were happy to be together and we all hope her special day was wonderful.

Happy Birthday, Betty Jo Degase Delp, and many more!

May 3 – I want to wish my daughter, Karen Evans, a happy birthday today, the 3rd of May. May your day be special. I thank God for giving me you. I love you much.

Those visiting me the past week were Kevin Taber, Nicole Robertson and Ashley Betson, Karen Evans, Donna and Joe Taber and ‘Burr’ Kent Taber, and Burl Conrad, Kim and Robbie Taber and Ruby Lee.

Burr came and enjoyed the morning with Kim and I previous to my birthday party the 27th. He was on the big truck on his way home and couldn’t stay. We had a wonderful time together.

It was wonderful to see so many at my 90th birthday party.

Jamie Dry is responsible for thinking of a party and Jean Fry, Karen Evans, Kevin and many others helped do the work with Jamie to make it happen.

The cake was pretty with the quilt pattern on top. Little Robbie sneaked part of the icing, but that only made it special.

It was indeed a memorable and wonderful party and day. I love everyone for their part in making it special.

Kim spent the night and Robbie also and Ruby Lee stayed part of the night.

I loved having my long time friend, Luna Belle White, who is a few years older than me, sharing my birthday. We love one another.

Hester Tidwell called to wish me a late birthday greeting. She has been having health problems and couldn’t come to my party. Hester is 97 years young. I don’t think of Hester being anything but young and fiesty. She is a wonderful friend and is loved by many.

One day recently, I heard someone knock on my door and surprise! It was Mike Burton. He used to be here more often when Kasey was here. I so enjoyed his visit and the mushrooms he brought. It was a sweet reminder of Kasey’s annual foray into the wild searching for that tasty treat and always a mess of watercress to go with them. I so miss my son and his friends and I like to remember the good times with all of them and most of all Kasey. He so enjoyed the spring time and he always looked out for Momma.

He and all those loved ones who went before us inspire us to go on living to the fullest and enjoying our glorious surroundings. They left us with a legacy of our natural curiosity, that always leads us to truth, hope, and the things that matter most, reminders of God’s own way. We love the fresh spring buds; summer’s bountiful gifts; winter’s lacy, delicate blankets of snow with birds of every color, and I, for one, love the blazing fall foliage and getting ready to rest with books or whatever we do at the year’s end.

Kasey so loved our Ozarks and all nature had to offer and so as my 90th birthday approaches, I remember him always being there with me and he will be with us, my children and family, in spirit, as we are together to celebrate life. I have been blessed and most of all with the good kids I have.

God bless us all!