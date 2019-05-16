Law Day Court Proceedings

During a large Circuit Court Law Day on May 7, the following individuals were sentenced to the Department of Corrections:

Ethan Dickson, 29, Ava, violated his probation for driving while revoked by not reporting to his probation officer. He was sentenced to three years pursuant to §559.115 120-day institutional treatment. The initial case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Misty Lamb, 30 Ava, received 120 day shock time in Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine. The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Somer Stout, 37, Ava, was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine and three years for violating her probation. the sentences are pursuant to §559.115 120-day institutional treatment. The probation case was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol with initial contact made by Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Jolisa Iott, 36, Ava, was sentenced to six years in prison for violating her probation on two different cases. One case for possession of methamphetamine and one for bringing a prohibited item into the jail. The sentences are pursuant to §559.115 120-day institutional treatment through the Department of Corrections. Both cases were investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

There was a total of 84 criminal cases on the docket. Nine felony guilty pleas and three probation revocations were entered.