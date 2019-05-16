Larry Alan Wilkerson, of Marshfield, was born February 4, 1948 in Springfield, MO to Calvin and Alene (Evans) Wilkerson. He departed this life on May 13, 2019 in his home at the age of 71.

Larry attended Marshfield High School, graduating in 1966, then graduated Missouri Valley College. He worked as a banker and loan officer at Metropolitan National Bank, and was a cattle broker. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Army National Guard, and the Marshfield Country Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Sample) Wilkerson; first wife, Karla Wickstrom; daughter, Susan Blaine (Tim) Marshfield; grandson, Bryson; stepchildren, Bryan Rollins (Clara), Springfield; Shannon Rollins, Springfield; brother, Kent Wilkerson (Deborah), Marshfield; nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Steve, Tyler, Lauren, Emily, Quinn, Cory, Emily and Willow; cousins; in-laws; friends; work family, Sarah and everyone at Metropolitan/Arvest Bank; poker buddies; and golf buddies. Larry was so proud of his hometown. His favorite place in the world was Marshfield Country Club, God’s Country.

Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Marshfield High School Golf Team or Marshfield Class of 66 Scholarship Fund, and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.