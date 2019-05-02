Landowners Invited to Fire Ecology Workshop

Two upcoming free fire ecology workshops will offer a wealth of fire science information to interested landowners and members of the public. The workshops, led by land management professionals and fire science researchers, will feature both indoor presentations and in-the-field discussions.

Residents are urged to attend if you want to learn more about:

the historical role and ecology of fire in the Missouri Ozarks;

why public land managers in southern Missouri use prescribed fire;

how fire can be used to manage wildlife habitat;

technical and cost sharing opportunities for fire management on private property.

The first workshop will be held May 11, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Lions Club in Houston, Mo.

A field tour will be held at the Gist Ranch Conservation Area, woodland and glade restoration sites.

A second workshop is scheduled for May 18, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., at the Black River Coliseum, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The field tour will be in the Mark Twain National Forest (shortleaf pine/oak woodland restoration sites).

The workshops are hosted by the Oak Woodlands and Forests Fire Consortium and partnering organizations: Missouri Department of Conservation, The Nature Conservancy, National Wild Turkey Federation, Mark Twain National Forest, and the Joint Fire Science Program.

Lunch will be provided for both workshops, courtesy of the Missouri Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and Conservation Federation of Missouri.

Additional workshop details will be posted on the Oak Fire Science website, www.oakfirescience.com. Register on the website or by phone at: 573-884-9262. Contact Joe Marschall with questions: marschallj@missouri.edu.