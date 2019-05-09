Kids Fish Free at Roaring River State Park May 18

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 2, 2019 – Roaring River State Park invites kids under the age of 15 to trout fish for free during the park’s annual Kids Free Fishing Day 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Saturday, May 18. The event also features a variety of programs and activities for kids and parents alike, including classes on properly cleaning and cooking fish, fly tying and casting, hatchery tours, and animal fur and skull identification. There will also be a live blue grass band performing throughout the day, and a drawing for prizes will be held at 5 p.m. for the kids. Free hot dogs, chips and soda will be available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children under the age of 15 will be able to obtain trout tags from the park’s hatchery Friday May 18 and Saturday May 19 for free. One section of the river will be designated especially for the kids participating in the free fishing event; adults are not allowed to fish alone in this area. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing pole and equipment, and park volunteers will be on hand to assist the young anglers. Parents or guardians are also welcome to help their children, but only one pole between the helper and the child may be used at one time. Insect repellent is recommended for all event participants and their families.

Participants who attend three of the programs will be entered for the 5 p.m. prize drawing and must be present to win. The programs are open to everyone, but only children are allowed to be entered in the drawing.

Roaring River State Park is located outside Cassville. For more information about the event, call the park office at 417-847-2539.