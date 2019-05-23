Kaydence Rose Loftin, baby girl was born to Greg and Tenisha (Hoogendoorn) Loftin of Ava, Missouri, and passed on to be with Jesus on, May 16, 2019 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, MO.

Kaydence was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Marjorie and Roy Hoogendoorn, paternal great grandparents, Marjorie and Burl Loftin, and maternal great grandfather Norman Alcorn, and paternal great grandparents, Gene Harvill and Luetta and Earl Willis.

She is survived by her parents, Greg & Tenisha, her brothers and sisters, Brayden, Carter, Chloe, and Madison, grandparents, Terry & Helen Hoogendoorn and Marvin & Mary June Loftin, great grandmother, Ruby Alcorn and extended family and friends.

Private family graveside services for Kaydence were held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Sweden Cemetery with Pastor Oren Alcorn officiating. Memorials may be made to Sweden Cemetery. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.