Judy Streight Inducted Into Ava Alumni Hall of Fame

Honor presented during Alumni Banquet Held on Saturday.

The 2019 Ava High School Alumni Banquet was held Saturday, May 4 in the high school gymnasium. During this year’s banquet, several classes celebrated reunions, and many groups took the opportunity to meet earlier in the day for fellowship and reminiscing. A special highlight of the evening event is announcement of an Ava educator being inducted into the Ava Alumni Foundation Hall of Fame. Larry Silvey, former teacher and athletic directer at Ava, and member of the graduating Class of 1960, presented this year’s award to Judy Streight, the 2019 inductee. Mrs. Streight spent her entire teaching career at Ava with 25 years of full-time service, retiring in 2000. Following retirement, however, she continued to work as a part-time educator, adding six years to her career. Judy taught English, grammar, writing, literature and college prep English classes. She is married to Rodney Streight, and they have one daughter, Jennifer, who is an elementary teacher in Springfield, Mo. Dr. Skip Sallee, right, also an Ava R-I graduate, served as keynote speaker for the evening.