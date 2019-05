Juanita F.  Maggard  

Juanita Frances Maggard 88, of Bradleyville, MO. Passed away on May 11, 2019 in her home.

She was born June 19, 1930 in Carthage, MO to Emery and Rosie (Combs) Parrill.

Visitation was Wednesday, May 15, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. Services were at the New Mansion General Baptist Church of Bradleyville, MO., Thursday, May 16 at 2:00 p.m. Burial followed at Patterson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Patterson Cemetery, 3201 St. Hwy DD, Bradleyville, MO 65614.