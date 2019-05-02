Job Fair in Ava on May 4th

Local job seekers take note – the Missouri Job Center is hosting a job fair in Ava from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on May 4th.

The event will be held at the Missouri Ozarks Community Health (MOCH) Center at 603 W. Broadway.

Employers expected to attend and fill positions include Wilson Industries in Gainesville, Emerson Technologies in Ava, and local restaurants like McDonalds and Pizza Hut.

Most of the jobs will be industrial, production, or retail food.

Job seekers should come with a resume and prepared to interview.

For additional job seeking and career help visit jobs.mo.gov.