The Salute To Veterans Airshow scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to extreme flooding in Jefferson City.

According to organizers, the Jefferson City airport where the show was to occur has already been evacuated in preparation. The river is expected to crest tomorrow at two-feet over flood stage.

Weekend shows scheduled for Saturday and Sunday are canceled as well as added events such as the Old Soldier’s Show, Media Day, and the honored guests banquet on Saturday.