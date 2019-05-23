HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. Last week was National Nursing Home Week. We had a wonderful week of fun, music and food. The dietary department was putting out exceptional meals, just a few cow patties, seashell shells, beach broccoli just to name a few tasty treats for western day.

Tuesday morning we enjoyed Pajamas Day with a movie playing and some of the staff outside working to make our lawn pretty. In the afternoon, Season’s Hospice’s Sheila Coombs handed out root beer floats to all of our staff and residents. We had a Rootin’ Tootin” time.

Wednesday morning we played the throwing Spiderman contest with Brandee Cutbirth, Sherry Smith, and Dora Sherman winning the games. We had Super Hero sandwiches, Marvel Comics macaroni salad, served with superman curls and the Incredible Hulk Jell-O. In the afternoon, the Three Rivers Hospice team made up of Amy Goldsmith and Mike Gawlak brought in 10 Wonder Woman watermelons and the residents enjoyed eating all the watermelon they wanted. We appreciate them also having a seed spitting contest after the watermelon feast. This was enjoyed by everyone.

Thursday morning, we had a Hawaiian Day, Shine was playing music in the main dining room and the dietary department served a wonderful meal with red, white and blue bomb pops (a big hit with the residents).

In the afternoon, Carolyn Robinson called Bingo games for the residents.

Friday morning it was Beach Day with the dining room all decked out in it beach attire. Everyone enjoyed listening to Edgar and Sharon and the 1st Sonshine Group doing the morning and the afternoon we rocked out with Sean Keffer and Randy and Margaret Hiner who played a great arrangement of oldies like Rambling’ Man, Cat in the Cradle and Country Roads, just to name a few. We finished out National Nursing Week with this group and Connie Burris made frozen drinks for the residents.

I appreciate Del and Leslie Barton for being a Friday Shopper for our home.

Saturday morning Norma Stillings and Lola Mayberry were here for Saturday morning church service with Bro. Tom Hawkins.

Sunday Morning, Larry and Patsy Moore were here for Sunday School with the residents. They are so faithful to our residents.

We would like to welcome new residents to our home. They are Joyce Twitty, Albert Fugate, Angie McKay, William Mendel, and Nancy Warden.

We would like to send our sympathy out the family of Mike Thomas. He will truly be missed around our home. We will miss him making bread and giving it away.