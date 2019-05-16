HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. Boy, has it been raining cats and dogs. We were grateful for the sunlight Friday as we had several seniors graduating from here: Carter Crews, Gavin Goss, Hunter Denske and Mason Curtis.

Our residents and staff members are very proud of our graduating dietary crew.

Friday afternoon we honored our Mothers with a Mother’s Day Tea with Ms. LeaAnn Crum as the guest speaker and the guest singer. Mrs. Jean Huff read her Mother poem that she had written for our tea. We served cookies and drinks to our guests.

Mrs. Alice Lirley and June Hanger won the door prizes, hanging flowers baskets. 1st Southern Baptist donated corsages for our Mothers, Sunday afternoon, our ladies were so excited.

Highway Church of the Nazarene was here playing bingo with the residents after their church services.

Resident Council was held last Tuesday with Tom Hawkins being voted President, Charles Robinson, Vice-President and Trenta Jones- secretary of resident Council.

This week is National Nursing Home Week with our theme for Monday being Western Day. We enjoyed cookies baked by Karla Meiser from Hospice Compassus along with Western trivia. In the afternoon, Lola Mayberry and the boys were here cutting a rug for our residents. Ava United Methodist Church provided the birthday cakes for the Monthly birthday party.

This is a fun-filled week with Tuesday being Pajama Day, Wednesday being Super Hero Day, Thursday being red, white and blue day and Friday being Beach Day.

We would like to welcome to our home, David Wallace, Carl and Naressa Ray, Nancy Warden , J.R. Mendel and Angie McKay.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center.