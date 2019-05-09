HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO, the weather has had us on the go!

We have been blessed with the DVD from 1st Southern Baptist Church, since Don and Misty Lunn have been out because of his surgery, the residents have been blessed watching the Sunday church videos.

Norma Stillings and Bro. Tom Hawkins got together for Saturday Church Time. Bro. Larry Moore was here for Sunday School. Redbank Church was here on the 28th and the residents enjoyed the good music.

Bingo was called in the afternoon followed by Trivia.

Joy Duncan was here Tuesday morning making butterflies with the residents. They enjoyed painting them and then they made the new bulletin board for spring time and Nifty Nails in the afternoon.

Tuesday night we were busy with the tornado warning. We always have the safety of our residents in mind. When there is a warning, we move the residents to our sunshine room for safety. This Tuesday night I was visiting my mother, when the warning went off, and I was so impressed with the teamwork that our staff showed doing the warnings.

Wednesday morning we had a Movie Time with the residents and in the afternoon. Amy Goldsmith from Three Rivers Hospice called Bingo for the residents. Thursday morning SHINE! was here for a good singing and devotional time with the residents. In the afternoon, Carolyn Robinson called Bingo for the residents. Friday morning 1st Sonshine Group was here and going strong.

In the afternoon, Connie Fischer called games for the residents.

Del and Leslie Barton do volunteering shopping for some residents.

We would like to welcome Stella Upshaw, and Robbie Stephenson. Our prayers and sympathy goes out to the family of Gloria McCullough and Candy Lane.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.