Highlonesome – Linda Orick

Hello Spring! We are glad you are here.

At the dentist office, we were talking about peeper frogs hollering. As a rule, if you hear them in February you will receive a snow. When I said that, it rather busted their bubble. The receptionist said, “I wish someone would kill that gopher.” I thought, ‘What does that have to do with the frogs? Hello! her gopher she was referring to was a ground hog.

Lots of pests to contend with in the garden. The squirrels like to come in and dig their walnuts up they buried. And there are the bugs.

I enjoyed reading about the Dockley Ranch in the Herald. We live so close and don’t know much of what goes on. Dockley Ranch is where Doc. Randy and Luann (Shortt) Lea lived. And the log cabin is on their land, but several of us old timers know it as the former Earnest Laffety place.

My niece, Shelly Parkham of Wichita, called May 13th. She had seen where Ozark, Missouri had a tornado. They had lots of hail during the night, got up the next day, it was still there and didn’t melt off until that evening. It stripped the trees of their leaves, flowers, and some veggies she had planted. Her and Kerry’s daughter, Heather, were in visiting, and their son, Brett. Family visited grandma, Lyn Halcomb and others in Council Grove, Kansas. But went back home and Shelly, Kerry, and Heather are going back for an early Mother’s Day Saturday.

Saturday, April 20, Gary Williams (Grubie) passed away. He battled cancer for about a year, someone said. His parents, Olean and Gracie (Nelson) Williams. Gracie has a lot of relatives in the area. James conducted graveside services Thursday, April 25th at the Boulders Fork Cemetery.

April 15 funeral services were held for a neighbor lady, Malinda Williams Daniels, at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home. Burial at National Cemetery in Springfield. We got to see some of her children that we had not seen for many years, since we were kids. James conducted the services., Her daughter, Melanie and David Lafferty sang.

When we got home, we had a message that Gary Williams wanted to talk to James. So back out the door we went. After scripture readings and prayer, Gary was at peace. A lady that helped care for him told James, you could feel God in the room. The spirit was there. He told his brother, everything was okay. He said he shouted. Gary did not have to have the strong pain killer. He got to keep a clear mind.

Jerry Nelson had his kids, grandkids, and greats for Easter. They had a mushroom fry. Ronnie Maggard, his grandson, made it in time to get to eat the last four. Jerry has been a lucky one enjoying lots of mushrooms given to him. He is like us, he hasn’t found many. Our places don’t seem to produce like they did years ago. I used to have them to freeze. Our sister-in-law, Shirley Halcomb, can’t hunt like she used to. She has knee trouble, both of hers. And my knee I still can’t roam hunting much. We had a few messes.

Easter Sunday, we attended church at Eastern Gate. We have to get in gear and get back down to Garrison Church. But it is good to be at Eastern Gate and we have enjoyed the Sundays we were there.

Junior and Betty Halcomb received word that their sister-in-law, Mary (Rozell) Casey passed away. She was married to Betty’s brother, Wayne.

James and Linda Orick and Rex and Shirley Halcomb took some Easter flowers to the cemetery. Then Monday, we went back and put dirt and sowed grass seed on Mom’s grave. We all visited with Mickey and Debbie Harvill. They were there.

The revival at Eastern Gate Church was good. They said on Sunday after the revival, two were saved. May 5th, Communion Day at Eastern Gate and one lady was saved.

Saturday, May 4th, we drove down to the lake. Lots of trees down on UU going toward Bradleyville. Lots and lots of water everywhere, Boulders Fork is a mess. We saw large cottonmouth snake,. Around 3 ft. long. James has caught so many fish in his lifetime he usually does not need a measuring board, so his guess is pretty accurate. It looked longer to me, That’s the 3rd one I know about around here. I sure was glad it wasn’t real close to our place. The animals and birds are having a time trying to have little ones and to nest.

Floods, strong wind, hail, have caused a lot of trouble. Hard on man or beast.

Dana MacDonald’s daughter, Cheyenne, had surgery May 8th.Dana called. Everything went good. She wanted James and me there at the hospital. We got out wires crossed on the date. And Dana forgot to call. She told us about the surgery at the revival.

Daryl Armour had surgery. I heard he was doing okay. He went through the surgery and is in intensive care. I think to keep a close eye on him due to other health problems he has. Get well to all who have had surgery and pray for God’s healing hand to touch them.

Levi Johnson and Anna Frogley visited James and I last week.

Congrats to our great, great niece, Araina Evans and our great nephew, Brady Rowland who will graduate from High School this year. We wish you both the very best life has to offer.

Happy Mothers Day to everyone.