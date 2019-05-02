High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes to Host Revival May 15 – 17

Public is invited to attend.

The Ava High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes is excited to once again host a three-day youth revival Wednesday – Friday, May 15-17.

The revival will take place each night in the Ava Performing Arts Center, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

Evening activities will include games, worship, skits or human videos, testimonies and a dynamic speaker.

This year Dylan Robinson and Blake Atchison are two of the main speakers. Each young man has a powerful message that all hearts, young and old, will want to hear.

More information about the Revive services may be found on the Ava High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes Facebook page @avafca or you can email Janell Embrey at jembrey@avabears.net.