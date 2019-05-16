Henry Loren Robertson, age 69 of Ava, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Cox South Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was born October 17, 1949 at Ava the son of Lemuel Paul “Shorty” and Dottie Opal (Henley) Robertson. On September 24, 1982 Henry was united in marriage to Norma Dalene Roy.

Henry enjoyed his past employment as a night watchman for Rawlings Sporting Goods, a truck driver for MFA, Hutchens Industry and a carpenter. He also proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and served his tour in Germany. In his spare time, his great thrill was fishing and sharing a few days with Dalene. Henry was also known for his big heart and loved spending time with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His ability to tell stories was fascinating and he always stole kisses from the young ones. Henry was creative and enjoyed making beautiful frames, tables and treasures from barn wood. Henry was a faithful Christian, husband, daddy, poppy, uncle, brother and friend. He will be sadly missed but his memory will live on forever.

Henry is survived by his wife Dalene; five daughters Brenna, Rosie Haden, Hope Davis and husband Sampson, Joy Hamm and husband Paul, Candace Robertson and husband Tom; one son Samuel Robertson; twelve grandchildren Rachel, Buck, Bruce and Larry Haden, Charity, Cole, Carlee and Cami Davis, Jeremiah Hamm, Coralee Robertson, Hoyt and Eli Brazeal; two sisters Peggy Ann Trent, Dede Arington and husband Bill; five brothers Leonard Robertson and wife Sharon, Fred Allen McCaskey and wife Marion, Claude Robertson and wife Sherry, Gary Wayne Robertson and wife Regina, Glen Dale Robertson and wife Teresa; three sisters-in-law Beth Robertson, Marilyn Robertson, Deborah Hatfield and husband Mark; three brothers-in-law Dr. Kenneth Lane, Mike Roy, Mark Roy and wife Sherri; father-in-law Dale Roy and wife Janice; mother-in-law Olive Roy; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many lifelong friends.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Esther Martin and Candy Lane; two brothers Raymond Robertson and L.P. Robertson, Jr.

Funeral services were 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Life Church, Ava, Missouri. Visitation was from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the church. Burial followed in Fannon Cemetery with full military honors. On line condolences may be shared at www.barnefamilyfunerals.com