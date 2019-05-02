Hartville High 68th Annual Alumni Reunion

The Hartville Alumni Association is hosting their 68th annual reunion on Saturday, May 25, at 6:00 p.m. at the high school gymnasium. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. Dress is casual.

Alumni classes to be honored this year will be classes of 1959, 1969, and 1994. If you are a member of one of these classes, please make a special effort to attend.

Advanced reserved tickets are $15.00 in advance by May 10. After May 10, tickets at the door the night of the reunion are $17.00.

If you plan to attend and wish to make reservations, please send check made out to “Hartville Alumni Association” to Pam Latimer, Treasurer, 7874 Hwy. F, Hartville, Mo. 65667. Please call (417) 741-6340 with questions.

We also need your name, mailing address, email, graduation year, and number attending the reunion.

Spread the word about the reunion to friends and classmates as we do not wish to overlook anyone.

If you can fill in addresses or emails of other graduating alumni for our records, it would be greatly appreciated. You may contact us at: Pam.Latimer210@gmail.com

Mark your calendar for Saturday, May 25, for a fun filled evening of reminiscing and laughter with former classmates and friends.