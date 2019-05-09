Happy Home – Peggy Potts & Pam Mathews

Opening pledges by Bro. Mac and Sister Sharon. Sunday School lesson “A Judge on Trial” references John 18:28 lead by Bro. John.

Announcements given by Bro. Mac. Coins for Christ collected by Sister Sara. Offering and prayer collected by Bro. Mac and Bro. Norman.

We have the Inheritance Quartet coming on July 13 at 6 p.m. Rejoicing with songs and a special by Bro. Mac and Sister Sara.

Our message today was brought to us by Bro. Russ. The Title of the sermon was “Three Life-Changing Words: Salvation, Encouragement, Direction.” Let us stop and evaluate our personal salvation. Is our personal relationship with our Lord and Savior growing and are we bringing others to know him?

Are we looking for those that need encouragement? Do we encourage with God’s word and love? Finally, what direction are we going? Are we listening to God’s Holy word and following His direction to live eternally with Him?

A few scriptures to read this week concerning Salvation, Encouragement, and Direction: Hebrews 12:2, John 3:1-7, Hebrews 4:14-15, Galatians 5:17, Ephesians 5:8-18; Luke 22:54-62, 1 Peter 2:21-25.

Sunday evening service began with singing for the Lord. We formed the prayer circle and each prayed. Then Bro. Brian Meyer, our guest speaker for the evening service and his wife sang some specials. Then Bro. Brian brought us a good message from the Lord. He used scripture from Matthew 7:24-29, Matthew 12:31-32. WE need to plant seeds in our family and our friends. He closed with a song and an altar call. Bro. Royce closed in prayer and we sang.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.