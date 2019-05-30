Happy Home – Peggy Potts & Pam Mathews

Opening pledges by Bro. Mac and Sister Sara. Sunday School lesson references John 21:1-25 lead by Bro. John. Practical Application of the lesson was Love for Jesus means serving His flock and to follow Christ, you have to watch Christ, NOT other Christians.

Announcements given by Bro. Mac. Coins for Christ collected by Sister Sara. Offering and prayer collected by Bro. Mac and Bro Norman. Praising the Lord through song continued on from Saturday nights monthly singing with Specials from Sister Peggy, Bro Mac & Sister Sara and Bro John.

Our message today was brought to us by Bro. Russ. The Title of the sermon was “The Bones of Joseph “ The main reading was from Exodus 13:19, the story of Joseph’s death and his wish as to where his bones were to be buried.

Sunday evening service began with singing for the Lord. We formed the prayer circle and each prayed. Bro Mac and Sara sang specials. The evening message “Question about Commitment”, Philippians 3:7-14. Are we as committed as Joseph family to take his bones to Canaan? Or as Paul sitting in prison writing letters to churches to encourage them to press toward the mark. The mark of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. How committed to serving Christ are you?

Memorial weekend we were reminded through this story of Joseph how the military leaves no one behind and that they do their best to bring everyone home. At Happy Home Church we had several who remembered family members that was in the war and several in our congregation are Veterans. One gentleman shared he was in Belgium at Flanders Fields and not only Americans were buried there, but also French and Canadians. Flanders Fields poem written by John McCrae was read by Sister Pam and a short history of why it was written and why the poppy flower is given out this weekend.

I encourage you to read both accounts of what God’s message is for us today through the testimonies of these two men. Let us continue to grow our faith through God’s Holy Word and prayer.

If you have no church we would love to have you at Happy Home Church. Have a blessed week. Look to God for all your needs.