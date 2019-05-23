Happy Home – Peggy Potts & Pam Mathews

May 19, 2019 – Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Sister Juanita opened with prayer. We were so glad to have Sister Juanita back in church. She is doing much better. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus.

Bro. John opened Sunday School with prayer. The title for the lesson “Because He Lives.” Scripture found in John 20:19-31. Key verse John 20:29. Lesson objectives: to understand, to live, and to share. Good lesson.

We gathered the coins for Christ and it was time to sing for the Lord. We sang some great hymns with some good messages. We gathered the gifts for the Lord with Bro. Mac praying. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Sharon, Bro. Mac & Sister Sara.

Bro. Russ and Sister Pam were away for the weekend so we had as our guest speaker Bro. John Humbert and wife Donna to fill in for them. Bro. John gave us a good message from the Lord. He used scripture from Colossians 2. He closed in prayer and blessed the food we were about to enjoy.

The evening service began with Bro. Mac greeting all. We had prayer requests and praise reports. We formed the Prayer Circle and all prayed. Time to sing for the Lord. We had specials from Bro. John, Sister Peggy, Sister Sharron, Sister Juanita, Bro. Mac & Sister Sara and then we were blessed with Bro. John Humbert as he sang and played the piano. He then gave us a good message from the Lord. He used scripture from John 3:1-17. All about how “God so loved the world.” It was a good message. It was a good day in the Lord We were blessed with good food and fellowship.

Have a great week. Keep God in your Heart and you will be blessed.