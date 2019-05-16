Happy Home – Peggy Potts & Pam Mathews

Opening pledges by Bro. Mac and Sister Sara. Sunday School lesson “Golgotha” references John 19:17-42 lead by Bro. John.

Announcements given by Bro. Mac. Coins for Christ collected by Sister Sara. Offering and prayer collected by Bro. Mac and Bro Norman. Presentation of Roses and gift to each mother by Bro. Russ and Bro Norman. Rejoicing with songs and blessed with Bro. Frank, Sister Peggy’s son, playing piano and singing a song for our special today.

Our message today was brought to us by Bro. Russ. The Title of the sermon was “The Widow and the meal.” Being it was Mother’s Day, Bro. Russ stressed how strong mothers are. The story is about a widow woman that is going out to collect items to prepare her families last meal and then to surely die. But God had other plans. This mother was fearful for her family’s life but had the faith to follow the message God had sent to her. You can read the complete story of how this widow and her family were provided for in 1 Kings 17:8-16.

The faith of our mothers brings us into this life, nurtures us, protects us, and continues to put us first. Just as this widow mother put her family first set a pattern for us today. Have faith in God and he will provide our every need.

Sunday evening service began with singing for the Lord. We formed the prayer circle and each prayed. Bro Mac and Sara sang specials.The evening message continued on about women of faith. The title of the message “Great Woman of Faith.” Here we find a woman concerned about her daughter’s life. Her faith was so great that her daughter was made whole. Read the complete story in Matthew 15:21-28.

Mothers of today do we have the faith of these two women? Is our faith so great that we know God will feed and heal our families? Where has this great faith gone? Are we depending on man to supply our every need when we should be depending on God and his abundant supply?

I encourage you to read both accounts of what God did for these women of faith and realize that he is the same today and can meet every need you have if you have the faith in him. Let us continue to grow our faith through God’s Holy Word and prayer. Have a blessed week.

Look to God for all your needs.