Greetings From:

Sedona, Arizona

By Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

It’s a Missouri name.

Made up in 1877 by Amanda Miller, an Amish mother from Gorin, Missouri. She thought it pretty enough for her newborn daughter.

Amanda’s baby grew up. Ms. Miller became Mrs. Schnebly. She and her husband T.C. moved to the red rock wilds of Arizona. They built a house that became a hotel that became the first post office of a new town.

Washington, D.C. didn’t like T.C.’s initial ideas for what to call the new town.

“Just name it after your wife,” they said. So he did.

And Sedona, Arizona went on the map.

These days?

There’s an RV model. A car model. A bike model. Cookware from Macys. Men’s clothes from Kohls.

All named Sedona.

Marketers love it. It’s a word with a lot to say.

It says sweeping views. Majestic red-rock buttes. Steep canyon walls. Pine forests. Hiking. Mountain biking. Being outdoors. Being active. Being healthy.

We wanted to love Sedona.

Friends did. Fellow-travelers, Sedona remained their favorite even after years on the road.

So we went.

Forgetting.

Being home-schoolers, self-employed, and living on the road we’d often forget.

We’d forget where we were. We’d forget which day of the week it was. And we’d forget to think about “normal people.”

For normal people, the day we decided to drive into Sedona was smack in the middle of Spring Break.

Spring Break in Sedona means bumper to bumper traffic in town.

While we sat not going anywhere, we looked around at Sedona.

We saw Jeep tour companies. Helicopter tour landing pads. Bike rental shops. T-shirt shops. Souvenir shops.

We saw bohemian chic art galleries. We saw neo-hippie crystal shops. We saw offers for flotation therapy, abundance manifesting, and generational healing.

I’m pretty sure we saw a sign for organic, fair trade, grain-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, vegan coffee made by holistic, hyper-authentic, fully-woke, self-actualized, free-range nutritionists. Drinking it would balance the male and female energies in your microbiome and optimize your spiritual pilgrimage to one of Sedona’s energy vortexes.

Not sure if that coffee still had caffeine, but we sure could have used some to help us stay awake waiting to get out of town.

There was beauty around Sedona, yes. The red rock was all that.

But, our timing aside, I couldn’t get a photo of that beauty without also getting a power line, house, fence, or tower along with it.

A long-forgotten website said it best: “Sedona is what happens when a place should have been a national park but isn’t.”

We have to wonder – what would Sedona Schnebly think of what became of her namesake?

Sedona is two hours north of Phoenix, Arizona. Plan your visit at visitsedona.com. Avoid late April if you can.