Gratitude for the Wall That Heals

Butch Linder, commander, and Dean Downs, senior vice commander, with the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association, presented a flag and certificate to Mark Mackie, center, president of the Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association in recognition of the group’s support of The Wall That Heals last September. Linder noted, “The event could not have been as successful as it was without the commitment of the Foxtrotters. Their support provided space for The Wall, plus parking for the more than 20,000 visitors.”

Butch Linder, commander, presented Dr. Scott Mason, a flag and certificate in recognition of his support of The Wall That Heals. Scott sponsored The Wall in remembrance of his in-laws, Don and Mary Lou Sallee.