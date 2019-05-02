Gratitude for Support: The Wall That Heals

National TV staff members are shown above receiving a certificate and flag from the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association in recognition of their support for The Wall That Heals.

Deana Cain and the staff of Pro Design received a certificate and flag in recognition of their sponsorship of The Wall That Heals last September. Pro Design printed more than 1500 t-shirts with The Wall That Heals message, and the shirts were sold to raise money for the event.

Photo submitted

Mayor Burrely Loftin, left, recently received a flag and certificate from Butch Linder, commander of the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association. Loftin was on the city council when the city voted to become a Gold sponsor of The Wall That Heals. Linder stated, “It is because of Ava’s businesses and business leaders that the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association had such a successful event. The Wall welcomed over 20,000 visitors and set all kinds of national records, including the number of escorts, volunteers and time required to set up and take down the wall, as well as total number of buses from school districts.” Linder also stated that the group has over 120 flags and certificates to deliver, and for those who have not yet received their gifts, please be patient. The DCVMA is presently making rounds, and every sponsor will be contacted.

Butch Linder, right, commander of the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association presented David Norman with a flag and certificate for being a sponsor of The Wall That Heals. Norman was representing the Ava Masonic Lodge. He was also recognized for being a personal sponsor of the Wall.