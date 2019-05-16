Grand Gulf State Park Hosts Public Information Meeting

May 18 West of Thayer

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 10, 2019 – Grand Gulf State Park invites the public to an informational meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18. The public is invited to share comments about the park and its operations. Staff will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the parks or historic sites, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

Grand Gulf State Park is located 13 miles west of Thayer on Hwy W. For more information about the meeting, call the park at 417-264-7600.

For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.