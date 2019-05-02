Gloria May McCullough of Ava, Missouri was born on January 13th, 1937 in Goodhope, MO and departed life on April 28, 2019 at Heart of the Ozarks in Ava. She graduated Ava High School in 1955 and later married Carl E. McCullough and to this union one son was born.

Gloria spent her life taking care of others. She worked at Mansfield and Ava nursing homes and later was a care giver to many Ava area residents.

Gloria’s biggest joy in life was watching her grandchildren grow. She was a loving Granny that shared in the traditional spoiling of her grandkids. She didn’t miss a chance to walk them to the morning bus, play Pizza Hut, watch cartoons, or buy them toys. When Gloria found out her family had a sweet tooth for Klondike bars, the phrase “What would you do for a Klondike bar?” took on a whole new meaning. She loved watching her grandkids enjoy music and dancing. She was incredibly proud of the adults that they had become.

Her golden years were spent working to pay for garage sale finds, dinner with her best friends Carl and Carol, and keeping her hair the latest shade of auburn so she could keep the nickname of “Red”. Her porch always had pink and purple petunias in full bloom.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Rex Hartin.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Gayle, both of Ava, three grandchildren, Sheldon, Porter, and Amber, all of Ava, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Gloria will be laid to rest next to her mother at the Harris Cemetery. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.