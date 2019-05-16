Get Hooked with MDC Free Fishing Days June 8-9

Get hooked on fishing with MDC’s Free Fishing Days June 8 – 9. Borrow fishing gear for free through the MDC Rod and Reel Loaner Program at more than 100 locations around the state. Get free fishing lessons through MDC’s Discover Nature-Fishing program taught by experienced anglers all around the state.

Need free fishing gear or fishing lessons? MDC can help.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Want some free fun that gets family and friends outside in nature? Get hooked on fishing with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Free Fishing Days June 8 and 9. During Free Fishing Days, anyone may fish in the Show-Me State without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit, or trout park daily tag.

Aside from not needing permits, other fishing regulations remain in effect, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep. Special permits may still be required at some county, city, or private fishing areas. Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.

Conservation makes Missouri a great place to fish, and Free Fishing Days encourages people to sample the state’s abundant fishing opportunities. Missouri has more than a million acres of surface water, and most of it provides great fishing. More than 200 different fish species are found in Missouri, with more than 20 of them being game fish for the state’s more than 1.1 million anglers.

For information on Missouri fishing regulations, fish identification, and more, get a copy of MDC’s 2019 Summary of Missouri Fishing Regulations where permits are sold, or online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing/regulations/summary-missouri-fishing-regulations.

MDC’s Discover Nature-Fishing program offers a series of free lessons by experienced anglers all around the state that covers equipment, casting, proper fish handling, tying hooks, stocking a tackle box, fish identification, how to release a fish, regulations, and other topics. Get more information from MDC at dnf.mdc.mo.gov.