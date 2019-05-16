Gentry – Charlotte Reich

After opening with prayer, we studied in Sunday School class that when we receive the promise of salvation and believe in Jesus Christ, we will be kept by his righteous power,

Happy Birthday wishes went out to Bonnie Lee and Tiffany Clem.

The mothers winning the prizes for our Mothers Day were Barbara Comer, Brenda Hampel, Amber Miller, and Kathy Cornett.

May 17th is our third Friday night singing at 7 p.m. with snacks afterward.

May 19th is our third Sunday dinner after church, so invite a friend and if we reach our quota of 150, our pastor Bill Comer will eat his dinner sitting on the roof rain or shine.

Little Preston Kyle Tooley one month old, made his first trip to church Sunday, parents are Amber and Jordan, grandparents are Steve and Vickie Miller and Great grandparents are Charley and Glenda Miller.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Exodus Chapter 20. Honor thy father and mother. The choices you make are a reflection of your parents. Live your life to bring glory to our God and parents.