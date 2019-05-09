Gentry – Charlotte Reich

In our Sunday School class we studied that when the Holy Spirit is received and we walk by faith, we find joy and freedom.

Our special song was by Bro. Bob Huskey and one by Rebecca Young. May 11th at 1 p.m. we are having a Mother’s Tea at the Church to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Wednesday night is our Bible Study at 7 p.m. with Choir Practice at 6:30.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from John 3 and he spoke to the youth and children as well as adults. Sometimes you will feel guilty about things and you can believe in Jesus, ask him for help and he will forgive you for your sins and will guide you.

In our evening service, the special song was by the choir.

Pastor Comer’s message was from Acts 8. Sometimes we may not understand what we read in the Bible, but the angel came to Phillip and told him to help the eunuch and he preached unto him Jesus. The eunuch believed and was baptized.

A memorial service was held Sunday at Gentry Church for Frank Leo Boyer from Fairfax, MO, with Pastor Bill Comer officiating and music by Gentry singers. He was buried at the Ava Cemetery. Our sympathy goes out to his wife, Shirley Boyer and family.