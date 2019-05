Doug Miller opened the service with prayer. In our Sunday School lesson, the Lord can use anyone who humbles himself and joins the family of God.

Happy Anniversary wishes goes out to Narvil and Beverly Tetrick and Gary and Ramona Henning.

Our special was by Rod and Joanne Welker.

Remember in our prayers this week, Trey Henderson, Buddy Irby, Joan Burkdoll, Dale Montgomery, Beverly Tetrick, Harley and Faye Allen, Dade Forrest and his family. Also Doug Miller is having some knee surgery.