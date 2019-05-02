Gayer of the Mansfield FFA Chapter Selected to Participate in Agribusiness Academy

Mansfield FFA member Christin Gayer received a Missouri Agribusiness Academy certificate during the 91st Missouri FFA Convention, April 25-26, in Columbia, Missouri. Gayer is pictured with Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn. Gayer will attend the academy, which is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Agriculture, this summer.

Starla Tallman qualifies to receive State FFA Degree.

In addition, Starla Tallman of Mansfield also received the State FFA Degree, the highest degree members can receive at state level.

The Mansfield member is one of 760 degree recipients receiving the honor during the State FFA Degree Ceremony at the 91st Missouri FFA Convention. The annual convention was April 25-26 at the Hearnes Center in Columbia, Missouri.

Awarding of the degree is based on a member’s supervised agricultural experience program in agribusiness or production agriculture and leadership ability as demonstrated through involvement in FFA, school and community activities. The State FFA Degree award charms are sponsored by MFA Inc., Columbia.

The Missouri FFA has 25,375 members representing 347 chapters. The national organization has more than 669,000 members representing 8,630 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.