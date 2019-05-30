Gale Oren Barnes, 74, of Buffalo, MO, passed peacefully away at his home surrounded by family on May 25th, 2019. Gale was one of five children born to George and Leona Barnes born on July 20th, 1944 in Ava, MO. Gale married Joy Flemings and between them raised five children Jonathan Jay Barnes, Brenda Barnes Marshall, Ron Fry, Mike Fry and Joey Barnes, six grandchildren and one great grandson.

Gale was a retired grocery store manager that valued his family and friends. He never met a girl that wasn’t a “Sally” and he was a master snipe hunter that loved to take the grandkids on excursions. He was one that never missed a good ballgame and loved all sports. With the gift of storytelling, he often would make you laugh of the stories of growing up in peckerwood holler with his family and friends and the antics of his days at Porter’s Solo along with his friends in Buffalo, Ava and the surrounding communities. He worked hard and played hard which was depicted in those stories and will be remembered for the laughter he brought.

He was preceded in death by his parents: George Oren and Leona, his sisters: Melva Dean Johnson and Donna Maria Barnes and one son Ron Fry.

Survived by two siblings Gary (Carol) Barnes of Calico Rock, AR and Deanne (Steve) Cervantes San Diego, CA.

His brother Gary Barnes will be officiating at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel 5234 State Hwy EE, Springfield, MO 65802. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The family would like to give special thank you to all his caregivers Pam, Rachel, and Debbie and all the incredible staff at Hospice Compassus.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made in his name to Hospice Compassus 1465 E. Primrose St, Springfield MO, 65804. Online condolences can be made at www.klingerfuneralhome.com.