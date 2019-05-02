Gainesville – Sherri Beasley

Hello from our home to yours. We had a very busy and exciting week last week. On Monday, Dorcas Rackley, Delphia Holmes, Don VanMeter, Thelma Shokey, James Forrest, Lillie Neal, Ida Mae Huse, Sheila Dunn, Edna Hannaford, Carol Lease, Carol Crawford, Jackie Benton, David Pierce, C.L. Sapp, Don Harden, Jeffrey Trees, Betty Price and Vernice Herd, enjoyed listening to Allen Deyo play the piano.

Wednesday, we held our annual Volunteer Appreciation barbecue. The rain didn’t keep us from serving delicious grilled hamburgers and hot dogs along with all the sides, and for dessert, we served chocolate cake with peanut butter icing. We had a great turnout, our local law enforcement, some of our local churches, hospices, family and friends that volunteer attended our barbecue. Everyone that attended received a certificate signed by our residents and staff. Thursday, we took a group to Mountain Home. Billy Barnett, Butch Baxter, Jeffrey, Sheila, Jami Bridges, Savannah Ingram, John Humbert, and Shawn Lewellen spent the afternoon shopping, then finished off the day with a meal.

Friday was our Karaoke day. Janet Conner, Jewell Davis, Carol Lease, Vernon Vette, Edna, Sheila, Dorcas, Delphia, Patty Loya, Jackie Benton, and many more, enjoyed listening to Savannah and Jami sing Karaoke. Some of the residents even joined in and picked a few songs to sing.

May will be an even busier month with Nurse Appreciation Day, Mother’s Day, and National Skilled Nursing Care Week. This year’s Skilled Nursing Care Week theme is “Live Soulfully.”