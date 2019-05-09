Friendship – Elsie Atchison Lena Ingram

Church started by singing, then prayer by Bro. Mitchell Catron. We had a good Sunday School lesson taught by Ronnie Epps from John 18:1-27 “Moving toward the cross.”

We sang several songs. Specials songs by Elsie Atchison, Lena Ingram, and Janice Catron. Bro. Lyle Wright preached a good message from Genesis 2:7, 3:9, and Romans 5:14-21, 1 Chronicles 15:14-17. We closed with song and a closing prayer by Bro. Mitchell Catron.

Church started with several songs. Special songs were by Elsie Atchison and Lena Ingram. Bro. Raymond Hayden shared a message from Genesis 7:1, Isaiah 1:17-20 and others. We closed with song and a prayer by Bro. Lyle Wright.