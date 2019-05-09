Free Genealogy Classes at WRVHS

Photo courtesy Paschke Collection, WRVHS

This vintage photo from 1909 is the family of Barton Yell and Annie Elizabeth Everett, who were from Taney County. During the upcoming White River Valley Historical Society’s Genealogy workshop, participants will learn about photos such as this one, as well as clues to assist when researching the family tree. The classes are free, but registration is mandatory.

FORSYTH, Mo. –– The White River Valley Historical Society (WRVHS) is offering a free Beginning Research workshop on Saturday, May 18.

A monthly series of research classes, will be held at the WRVHS in partnership with the Taneycomo Chapter DAR. Classes will begin in June. Space is limited, and must be reserved in advance for both the workshop and the classes.

“The Beginning Research workshop is very popular with not only beginners, but also those with more experience who need some fresh ideas,” says WRVHS Managing Director Leslie Wyman. “Genealogy is a fun hobby, but it can be overwhelming to those just starting out. This workshop has proven to be a hit over the years. The day-long workshop covers multiple topics, such as organization, online sites, newspapers and breaking through brick walls. There will be hands-on projects, but computers will not be used at this event.”

The WRVHS is also offering a series of monthly classes for experienced researchers, partnering with members of the Taneycomo Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). This year, the group will go on mini field trips to learn how to research at cemeteries, libraries, and court records. Class participants will also visit assorted free sites online to locate records in other counties. Each monthly session will offer time for individuals to work on their own research with members of the WRVHS and DAR on hand to assist with questions and problems.

For this class, you must be able to use a computer and may bring your own laptop or share in the usage of one of ours with other participants.

Space is limited, and registration is mandatory. Reservations may be made by calling the Society at 417-546-2210, emailing info@wrvhs.org, or completing a registration form online at www.wrvhs.org.

The White River Valley Historical Society, is located at 297 Main Street, Forsyth, and includes a museum, research library, and bookstore. Hours are M – F 10:00 – 4:00. There is no admission charge.