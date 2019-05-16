Free Flying Start Event May 18 in Willow Springs

Ever Dream of Flying? Join EAA Chapter 1218 on Saturday, May 18, at 9:00 a.m., for a free informational meeting that will help you get off to a Flying Start! The event is being held at the EAA Chapter Hangar, 810 Bryan Street, Willow Springs, Mo.

The session will debunk myths and explain fundamentals of what it takes to learn to fly.

Participants will also have the opportunity to experience aviation first-hand with a free introductory Eagle Flight. RSVP’s appreciated.

If interested, please contact Tom White, Flying Start Event Coordinator, (417) 233-1218 or EAAChapter1218@gmail.com