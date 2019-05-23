Fr. Leon L. Brockman

Leon L. Brockman, 90 years, 8 months, 1 day old, of Ava, Missouri, passed to his Heavenly home May 16, 2019 at Nazareth Hermitage in Ava with his caring Sisters and Brother by his side.

Fr. Leon was born September 15, 1928 in Oldenburg, Indiana to Martin and Margaret (Bettice) Brockman.

Father Leon became a Trappist Monk many years ago. Later on he was instrumental in founding the Nazareth Hermitage close to Assumption Abbey.

Fr. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Guerrin and Lawrence Brockman and an infant brother.

Fr. Leon is survived by his brother, Jack Brockman, two sisters, Sr. Mary Margaret and Audrey, and all his family at Nazareth Hermitage and Assumption Abbey.

Funeral services for Fr. Leon were Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Assumption Abbey Church, Rt. 5, Box 1056, Ava, MO with burial following in Nazareth Hermitage Cemetery, Ava, MO. Officiating was Bishop Edward Rice and Bishop John Leibrecht. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.