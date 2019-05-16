Foster Parents Appreciation Dinner Held in Ava

By Donna Dixon

The Ava area in which we live is beautiful to behold with gentle streams and parks complimented by nature with tall trees and vibrantly colored flowers. However, one of the things we should be most pleased with is when we hear of the generosity of the people in our community.

There are people in our community who are hurting and need a helping hand. With much need and limited resources and manpower sometimes they may “fall through the cracks.”

To that end, Children’s Division 44th Circuit has formed a “faith-based support community” in which volunteer representatives from area churches act as a liaison taking the needs of area families back to their churches to see where help can be given.

Some of the ways foster parents are being supported by the group is by providing items such as cleaning supplies, hygiene items, food, etc.

Supporters are also encouraged to help with more intangible needs such as transportation, tutoring or sending a care package to a foster child to help them feel valued.

Last Friday evening, volunteers and groups from Douglas, Ozark and Wright counties came together to host a Foster Parents Appreciation Dinner.

The workers and faith-based volunteers served dinner to show foster parents appreciation for their willingness to step up and take in children who might otherwise have no one. The foster children were treated to a special meal in another room where they were supervised by volunteers, allowing the adults to relax and spend time with other foster parents.

Moving forward, the faith based community group would like the public to know there is always room for more volunteers.

If you or your church would like to be a part of this caring group of volunteers please contact Tamara Collins, (417) 683-2526, ext 243.