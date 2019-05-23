Ervin Henry Schultz, 91 years, 10 months, 5 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed on to Heaven on May 16, 2019 at Cox South Medical Center, Springfield, MO with his family by his side.

Ervin was born July 11, 1927 in St. Anne, IL to Herman and Hilke (Lucht) Schultz.

On September 7, 1947 Ervin and Mary Longfellow were united in marriage at Hoopeston, IL and were blessed with four children. Mary preceded him in death in 1999. On Nov. 4, 2000 Ervin and Lodean (Nelson) Lethco were united in marriage at Dogwood Nazarene Church.

Ervin was a self employed Carpenter for years. He retired from CBS Gulbranson Corp. in IL. Ervin was a hard worker all of his life. He was a devoted Christian and he always attended church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and keeping a neat yard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary, two sisters, Hermina Laidley and Esther Gonzales, one brother, Daniel Schultz, a great granddaughter, Pate Schultz, and two son-in-laws, Bobby Cropper and Tom Brow.

Ervin is survived by his wife, Lodean, four children, Scarlet Cropper, Stanley Schultz, Ken Schultz and Pam Miller, two step children, Sue Brown and Ronnie Lethco, 15 grand and step grandchildren, many great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Ervin will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Goodhope Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday, May 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating is Rev. Bob Huskey.