Ava Mayor Burrely Loftin signed a petition designating May 19th – 25th as Emergency Medical Service (EMS) week in Ava. The folks at Ava Area Ambulance District and CoxHealth are celebrating by hosting a free cookout on May 20th, at 11 A.M – 1:00 P. M. at their facilities located at 1412 Prince St. in Ava. Their new training center will be open for public viewing during the cookout. Included in the photo is (Left to Right): Rocky Tabor, David Robertson, Vernon Johnson, Teresa Tost, Steve Woods, Mayor Burrely Loftin, Keith Moore, Brandy Stanifer, and Dax Stilwell.