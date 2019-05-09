Echo Bluff State Park To Host Dutch Oven Brunch 

JEFFERSON CITY – If you have a Dutch Oven and want to learn how to use it to make breakfast, join the staff of Echo Bluff State Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 11, in the Terripin Station Pavilion. Participants will learn tips and tricks of cooking and baking breakfast in a Dutch Oven and how to use your lid for pancakes. You will also have the opportunity to see and use some new products. Participants can sample the dishes they helped prepare, from breakfast pizza to scrambled eggs. You will never want to eat instant oatmeal again!

Echo Bluff State Park is located on Highway 19 approximately 25 miles south of Salem and approximately 14 miles north of Eminence. For more information about this and other events at the park call 573-751-1224.

