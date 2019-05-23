Echo Bluff State Park Hosts Nature Journaling June 1

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 20, 2019 – What could be more fun than to catch a big bull frog? During this hands-on interpretive program, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, June 1, you will get the chance to do just that – catch and identify frogs and toads. Oh, what a croaking good time! Meet in the Echo Bluff State Park amphitheater.

A nature journalist and teacher will teach participants different ways to journal about their experience. Participant will also how to draw frogs and toads in your journal so you may keep all your memories of the weekend.

This event is free and open to public.

Echo Bluff State Park is located on Highway 19, approximately 25 miles south of Salem and 14 miles north of Eminence. For more information about this and other events at the park call 573-751-1224.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com.