Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

Hello to all of you. We have just had the most blessed week last week. We had a revival that we had been praying about for about a year. We had different preachers every night and it just seemed like each sermon led up to the next. God’s spirit was moving throughout the church. Several said that they sure had their hearts lifted, and, praise God, we had two souls saved.

It seemed every night, the crowd was growing in number, and we sure hope everyone lets this spirit continue to shine and grow.

I was blessed to get to be asked to sing with a neighbor boy. His mother and I have sung together for years. Lane had gotten to where he wasn’t singing much, so it was a surprise and a blessing when he volunteered.

We also had to say goodbye to a childhood friend, Gary Williams, this week. I know they are rejoicing in heaven. The family will need prayers, because I know they are going to need God’s comfort.

We have others that are in need of prayers in our community and our country sure needs prayer. We need to get back to serving God and get our morals back in order.

I guess that is all my news. Go out and enjoy this wonderful world that God gave us. Just remember that He still wants us to keep the Sabbath day holy and worship Him.

Until next time, take care and God bless.