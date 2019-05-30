Drury To Host First Career Job Fair June 1

Drury University is hosting their 1st Annual Career Job Fair on Saturday, June 1. Career fair exhibits will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The special event is being held at the MOCH Wellness Center located at 603 NW 10th Avenue, in Ava. Career booths and exhibits will be set up in the gym.

Job opportunities and employment information will be presented on site by many local businesses, federal and state agencies.

At present, employers planning to attend include the following: FBI, Care Center Miniseries, Lakeland Behavioral Health, 180 Degrees, FCC Behavioral Health, West Plains; Missouri State Highway Patrol, Higher Ground, Burrell Behavioral Health, Arc of the Ozarks, Missouri Department of Corrections, Missouri Career Center, Missouri Ozarks Community Health, Preferred Family Healthcare, Department of Social Services Children’s Division, Mercy, PENMAC, and Haven Healthcare.

According to organizers, several agencies participating that day will interview individuals interested in applying for current job openings.

During the event, those attending will have the opportunity to win Drury swag and goodies. Drawings include items such as a soft laptop cover, color changing Drury cup filled with candy, and more.

For additional information, call Drury University, Ava campus, (417) 683-1501, ext 1.