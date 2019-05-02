Drug Overdose Is Leading Cause of Accidental Death 

Drug overdose is now the leading cause of accidental death in the United States.

Those with loved ones who are using opiates or heroin need to be aware that opiates are the main contributors to this problem. With drug dealers across the United States mixing new and powerful synthetic drugs into street opiates such as heroin, the chance of accidental overdose has exponentially increased.

The drug Fentanyl, U-47700, and Furanyl can be 50 to 100 times more powerful than heroin, making the risk of a fatal overdose much higher. Drug dealers have been using this drug to increase the potency of their heroin at a lower cost.

These new drugs are increasing the risk to any who abuse drugs as drug dealers press drugs into pills and selling them under the guise of being something else. Today, those who abuse drugs truly are at risk as there is no telling what drugs they are taking. This is why drug rehab for heroin addiction is so important.

Now more than ever, it is essential to help those you know who are addicted to alcohol or drugs. Trying to help someone with an addiction can be more than frustrating. And although you just want to help, many times they fight against you as if you were the enemy. Don’t be surprised if your loved even accuses you of contributing to their addiction. Hear them out and take their words into consideration but at the end of the day realize getting them sober and continuing to live is the most important thing.

These drugs have made it potentially life threatening to be an abuser of any types of drugs. Get yourself educated. If one of your loved ones is struggling with addiction, get them into treatment. Don’t wait until it is too late.

There are many different approaches to the challenge of how to help a substance abuser. For free information, learn the steps of how to get someone into treatment for heroin addiction. You can also visit narcononnewliferetreat.org/drug-abuse-information/heroin-addiction-and-abuse.html or call 800-431-1754 to get help for your loved ones.