Douglas County Sheriff’s Office – Activity Report

During the week of May 7 to May 13, 2019, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has responded to 82 Calls for Service and Arrested and Booked 14 into the Douglas County Jail. Currently there are 18 incarcerated.

On May 7th, the monthly Law Day was held in Judge Carter’s court where four were sentenced to DOC; Ethan Dickson, Jolisa Iott, Somer Stout and Misty Lamb.

In the morning hours of Monday May 13, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received information about a side by side being wrecked off a creek slab on Country Road 523. Around the same time, we also took a call of a shed being burned off of west 76 Hwy. At the time, Sheriff Degase was unsure if the two incidents were related. A third call came in as well as someone realized their side by side had been taken during evening hours. After some investigating and speaking with Ozark County, a manhunt ensued. Community tips from a post on the Douglas Co Mo Sheriff Facebook page, led Sheriff Degase and deputies to North 5, where they apprehended Timber Hamilton, age 29, of Iowa. Hamilton is on Probation and Parole out of Iowa. Hamilton’s warrant was served, 2 counts of burglary, 1 count of tampering with motor vehicle. His bond has been set at $50,000 cash only.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that the Facebook page Douglas Co Mo Sheriff, is not checked daily and that tips, reports or concerns should not be sent through messenger, but called in to the office at 683-1020.