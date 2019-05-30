Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, May 24, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Receipts: 593 Last Week: 1,223 Year Ago: 0

Special note: Thursday, May 30, a complete dispersal of eighty-five head, home-raised, bred cows and cow/calf pairs, and a consignment of twelve head, Registered Charolais bulls 12-16 months old.

Compared to last week, steers and heifers steady to weak on limited test. Slaughter cows and bulls 2.00 lower. Demand moderate, supply light. Thunderstorms, flooding, and high winds curtailed the receipts. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (48% Steers, 48% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 15% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 24%.

